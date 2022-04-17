Alexander won't start as scheduled Sunday against the Royals since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Alexander was poised to make his second start of the season Sunday, but he'll instead be pushed back to later this week. According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the left-hander is set to take the mound Tuesday against the Yankees following Monday's scheduled off day.
