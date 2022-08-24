Castro will start at second base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

He'll be making his fifth consecutive start, with three coming at the keystone and two coming in right field over that stretch. Of the two positions, second base will likely be the primary home for Castro for the time being, after the Tigers placed Jonathan Schoop (ankle) on the injured list Tuesday. Castro has made the most of his opportunities so far in August, as he's getting on base at a .355 clip this month while chipping in a home run and two stolen bases.