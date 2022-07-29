Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays.
Castro hit his third home run of the season and first since June 13 in the second inning. The 25-year-old looked like he was taking over the everyday role at third base heading into the All-Star break, though Jeimer Candelario has seemingly retaken the job. As a result, Castro is seeing more time in right field, which is where he started Thursday. He's only batting .248 with a .629 OPS, so he doesn't have a ton of fantasy appeal given his playing time and performance.