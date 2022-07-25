Castro will start in right field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Padres.

Castro appeared to overtake Jeimer Candelario as Detroit's top third baseman heading into the All-Star break, but the latter player has now picked up four of five starts at the position to begin the second half. Meanwhile, Castro has made all three of his starts in right field, where he'll likely be part of a timeshare with Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes until Austin Meadows (Achilles) is back from the injured list.