Castro went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.

Castro's seventh home run of the season put the Tigers up 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning, and he also walked and scored in the sixth. The 25-year-old has seen a decent amount of playing time this year, though he hasn't done a ton at the plate with a .240 batting average and .645 OPS. Despite the mediocre offensive production, Castro's ability to play the infield and outfield should keep him in the mix for a meaningful role in 2023.