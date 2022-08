Castro went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Twins.

Castro had hit safely in five of his last six games, but he wasn't able to do so Tuesday. Instead, he drew multiple walks for just the second time all season. The steal was his sixth of the year and first since July 12. The 25-year-old utility man is slashing .244/.282/.353 with four home runs, 18 RBI and 31 runs scored through 255 plate appearances.