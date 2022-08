Castro went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Castro, who played at third base and right field in this one, recorded his first three-hit effort since May 10. The 25-year-old has been playing well this month with a .286/.375/.393 slash line across eight games. His versatility is allowing him to play regularly for the Tigers, giving him some fantasy utility while he's producing at the plate.