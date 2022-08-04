site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Willi Castro: Resting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Castro isn't starting Thursday against the Rays.
Castro started the last four games and went 1-for-11 with three runs, a stolen base, two walks and three strikeouts. Victor Reyes is shifting to left field while Daz Cameron starts in right.
