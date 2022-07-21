site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-willi-castro-takes-seat-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Willi Castro: Takes seat for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Castro isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Oakland.
Castro started in right field during the first game of the twin bill and went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. Jeimer Candelario is starting at third base while Victor Reyes takes over in right field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 13 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read