Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Castro will take a seat after he started each of the past three games in right field while going 3-for-12 with three runs over that stretch. Victor Reyes will get the nod in right field in Wednesday's series finale, but Castro looks as though he could be the Tigers' preferred option at the position until Austin Meadows (Achilles) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.