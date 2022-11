The Tigers announced Tuesday that Castro (hamstring) is fully healthy and taking part in in his normal offseason program, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Castro missed the end of the season after he landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain in late September. The 25-year-old appeared in 112 games in 2022 and had a .241/.284/.367 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 47 runs and nine stolen bases. He'll likely be competing for a utility role in spring training.