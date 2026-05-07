Curet cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Toledo, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 23-year-old righty has been in the minors since the beginning of the season but lost his 40-man spot Saturday to make room for Ricky Vanasco. Curet will remain in the organization after passing through waivers and look to bounce back at Toledo after giving up three runs (one earned) in just two-thirds of an inning during his lone outing.