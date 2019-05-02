Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated from minor-league IL
Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 7-day IL at Double-A Pensacola, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kirilloff sustained the wrist injury late in spring training and originally was expected to return to the field sometime in April. He'll likely move to first base after playing the outfield last season.
