Kirilloff (shoulder) is on track for live at-bats in February and hopes to be game-ready when the Twins' spring training schedule begins, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff underwent surgery in October to repair the labrum in his right shoulder, but the operation wound up being less invasive than initially expected. He began hitting in January and has been ramping things up of late. Kirilloff projects as the starting first baseman assuming he's ready to roll Opening Day, but nothing is assured given his history of health issues.