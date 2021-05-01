Kiriloff went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over Kansas City.

Kiriloff made some major noise for the first time since his April 23 callup. The 23-year-old launched his first two major league homers, the first being a three-run blast in the third and his second just a solo shot in the fifth. He became the first Twins player to hit his first two career home runs in the same game since Pat Meares in 1994. Kiriloff started out just 3-for-26 with an RBI, a run scored and a 0:6 BB:K over his first eight games so it was encouraging to see him finally living up to the hype as the organization's top prospect.