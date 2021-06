Kirilloff (ankle) is considered day-to-day after suffering an ankle sprain Thursday against the Yankees, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli elaborated that Kirilloff might need a day or two, but sounded optimistic that placement on the injured list would not be necessary. That's promising news for both Kirilloff and the Twins, who are also currently without Byron Buxton (hip), Max Kepler (hamstring) and a number of other key outfielders.