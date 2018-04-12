Kirilloff hit two home runs and had six RBI in Wednesday's win over Peoria for Low-A Cedar Rapids. He's hitting .273 with a .852 OPS in five games.

Kirlloff, the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft, missed the 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He's playing in the outfield and back to full strength. His strong first week shows he could advance rapidly as he doesn't appear to have much rust from the lost season.