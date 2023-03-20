Kirilloff (wrist) might not be ready in time for Opening Day, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff was able to play in a minor-league game Saturday but has yet to see any Grapefruit League action as the Twins ease him into things following another right wrist surgery. While president of baseball operations Derek Falvey has said the team hasn't made a decision yet on whether Kirilloff will be part of the Opening Day roster, it seems likely at this point that he'll just run out of time. Kirilloff does have options remaining, so the club could stash him at Triple-A St. Paul for a bit if he needs to knock some rust off. If that happens, Joey Gallo, Jose Miranda and Donovan Solano are among the candidates to handle first base in Kirilloff's absence.