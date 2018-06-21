Kirilloff was promoted to High-A Fort Myers on Wednesday, Jeff Johnson of TheGazette.com reports.

The 20-year-old corner outfielder made up for lost time (he missed all of 2017 due to Tommy John surgery) with Low-A Cedar Rapids, hitting .333/.391/.607 with 13 home runs (.274 ISO) and an outstanding 47:24 K:BB in 281 plate appearances. His stock in dynasty leagues is way up, as he is displaying the potential for a plus hit tool and at least plus game power.

