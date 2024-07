Lee went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Astros.

Lee took Hunter Brown deep in the third inning for his first career major-league home run. The 23-year-old has hit the ground running with the Twins, going 7-for-15 with a home run and six RBI over his first four games. While it is unclear exactly how much time Royce Lewis (groin) will miss, the rookie has made the most of his time in the big-leagues so far.