Keirsey was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Keirsey has struggled since his promotion June 15, batting just .111 with one home run, two RBI, three stolen bases and four runs scored over 22 games. Noah Davis was also dispatched to Triple-A, while Luke Keaschall and Thomas Hatch were added to the big-league roster in corresponding moves.