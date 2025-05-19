Keirsey is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

With injuries mounting for the Twins in recent days, Keirsey has been one of the main beneficiaries. He started in each of the last five games, going 3-for-19 with a home run and a stolen base during that stretch. Until the Twins get one of Byron Buxton (concussion) or Matt Wallner (hamstring) back from the injured list, the left-handed-hitting Keirsey could have a regular spot in the outfield against right-handed pitching, but Keirsey will hit the bench Monday while southpaw Logan Allen toes the rubber for Cleveland.