Floro was designated for assignment by the Twins on Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was acquired from the Marlins for Jorge Lopez in late July but had a 5.29 ERA over 17 innings for the Twins. Floro will be a free agent this winter and wasn't likely to be included on Minnesota's playoff roster, so the organization opted to cut its losses late in the regular season.