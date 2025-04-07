Julien is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

The left-handed-hitting Julien had started in each of the Twins' last five games -- all against right-handed pitchers -- but he went just 3-for-14 with one walk against four strikeouts during that span. Julien will head to the bench Monday even as the Royals send a right-hander (Michael Lorenzen) to the mound, opening up a starting spot in the infield for Jose Miranda.