Julien will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

The left-handed-hitting Julien had been slated to sit for the second day in a row against a right-handed starter (Jack Flaherty), but Julien will end up moving back into the starting nine after Trevor Larnach (shoulder) was scratched. Kody Clemens will head to the outfield to fill in for Larnach while Julien covers Clemens' usual post at first base.