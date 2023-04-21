Julien was optioned Friday to Triple-A St. Paul, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Julien slugged two homers during his eight-game stay in the majors, but the Twins want him to get regular playing time and that was going to be difficult with Jorge Polanco (knee) coming off the injured list ahead of Friday night's game against the Nationals.
