Julien went 3-for-5 with one double, a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's victory over the Rockies.

Julien fell one triple shy of the cycle Saturday, notching a single in the first inning, a double in the sixth and belting a two-run homer in the seventh. He's now up to 16 homers on the year -- two in his last three games -- while slashing .263/.381/.461 across 108 contests.