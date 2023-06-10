Julien was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

He will take the place of Jorge Polanco, who was placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain. Julien has been back and forth between the majors and Triple-A this season, but when he's been up, he has typically played pretty regularly against righties. He hit second or first in his last five games before his most recent demotion.