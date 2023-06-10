Julien was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
He will take the place of Jorge Polanco, who was placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain. Julien has been back and forth between the majors and Triple-A this season, but when he's been up, he has typically played pretty regularly against righties. He hit second or first in his last five games before his most recent demotion.
More News
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Officially sent back to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Heading back to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Three extra-base hits in win•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Blasts leadoff homer•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Manning leadoff spot Wednesday•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Returns to big leagues•