Cave went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, four RBI and a stolen base in an 8-3 win Sunday over San Francisco.

Cave blasted a two-run shot in the fourth and drove in two with a double in the fifth, later stealing third base. After failing to record a hit in 11 straight appearances, spanning 21 at-bats, Cave has multi-hit games in each of his last two contests. He hit seventh and played left field Sunday in just his fifth start in Minnesota's last 15 games.