Cave is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Due to the ongoing absences of Byron Buxton (hip) and Jorge Polanco (kneecap), the lefty-hitting Cave seems to have moved into the strong side of a platoon in the corner outfield. He started in each of the Twins' last three games and went 3-for-10 with two home runs, a double and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Wednesday despite Boston bringing another righty (Michael Wacha) to the hill. Kyle Garlick will spell Cave in left field.