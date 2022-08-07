Cave will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Cave will be picking up his sixth consecutive start Sunday, and he looks as though he could continue to hold down a near-everyday role in the corner outfield until one of Trevor Larnach (core) or Kyle Garlick (rib) returns from the injured list. While cracking the lineup in left or right field in each of the previous five contests, Cave went 6-for-19 with a home run, a triple, a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs.