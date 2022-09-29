Cave went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Cave tallied two doubles in addition to a second-inning RBI single, all off righty starter Johnny Cueto. During his last eight games, the outfielder has turned in a .333 average with three doubles and a triple over 27 at-bats. The 29-year-old has been significantly more productive at home during 2022, recording a .755 OPS over 86 plate appearances compared to a .589 OPS over 64 plate appearances on the road.