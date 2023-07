The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Winder will cede his spot in the Minnesota bullpen to Cole Sands (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. After getting a call-up from St. Paul on June 25, Winder didn't see any work in relief during his latest stint with the big club.