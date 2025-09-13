Clemens went 4-for-4 with three home runs, five RBI, a double and an additional run scored in a 9-8 win over Arizona on Friday.

It was the first career multi-homer game for Clemens, who also established a career high in RBI. The lefty-hitting Clemens should continue to see the bulk of the reps at first base for the Twins to wrap up the campaign, especially if he continues to perform well. While he's hitting just .236 over his last 17 outings, Clemens has six big flies, one double and 10 RBI over this stretch to improve his OPS to .740 for the season.