Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Jeffers picked up a triple in the sixth inning that traveled 416-feet and would've been a home run in 24/30 parks and followed that up with a two-run blast in the seventh to put the Twins up 9-3. Although he's been a much more impactful hitter than Christian Vazquez (.841 OPS compared to .597 for Vazquez), the two continue to split time behind the dish and it's unclear if that would potentially change during the playoffs or not. For the year, Jeffers is slashing .270/.367/.474 with 12 home runs, 39 RBI, 43 runs and a 32:90 BB:K in 317 plate appearances.