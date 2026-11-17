Jeffers accepted the Twins' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Jeffers will more than double his career earnings by signing the one-year deal rather than attempting to sign a multi-year pact on the open market with draft-pick compensation attached. The 29-year-old backstop was limited to 92 games in 2026 due to a hamate fracture, but he was productive when available with 14 homers and an .814 OPS in 368 plate appearances. Jeffers will be a free agent again after the 2027 campaign and can't be extended a qualifying offer again.