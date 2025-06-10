Woods Richardson is expected to be named the starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It was reported Sunday that the club was considering calling Woods Richardson up to join the rotation at some point during the week after Zebby Matthews (shoulder) and Pablo Lopez (shoulder) both landed on the injured list, and the Twins' pitching plans are now coming into focus. Woods Richardson is fresh off a shaky outing against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, surrendering five runs over five innings, but he'll need to turn the page quickly with a promotion on the horizon.