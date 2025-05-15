The Twins optioned Woods Richardson to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.

Rather than sending the 27th man from Wednesday's doubleheader (reliever Kody Funderburk) back to Triple-A, the Twins will instead demote Woods Richardson, who struggled mightily in his start in the second game of the twin bill. Woods Richardson coughed up a season-high six earned runs over four innings in an 8-6 win over Baltimore, leaving him with a 5.02 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 37.2 innings on the season. The 24-year-old righty will presumably get another look in the Minnesota rotation later on in the season, but the Twins will likely turn to David Festa or Zebby Matthews to replace Woods Richardson the next time a fifth starter is needed this weekend in MIlwaukee.