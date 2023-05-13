Larnach was recalled by the Twins on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Larnach lost his roster spot in early May but returns eight days later with Max Kepler (hamstring) hitting the injured list. Larnach started the season well, posting a .976 OPS over his first eight games, but he slumped to a .164/.276/.288 line over his next 23 contests while striking out 39.1 percent of the time. Strikeouts have been a problem throughout the 26-year-old's career, as he's hit .225/.319/.368 with 15 homers in 161 games while striking out 33.7 percent of the time.