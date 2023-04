Larnach went 1-for-3 with one homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Red Sox.

Larnach blasted a long home run to dead-center field in this blowout victory. The third-year outfielder is now tied for 28th in the league with 13 RBI through Wednesday's games. However, the California native could improve on his contact hitting: his .242 batting average is tied for 120th in MLB thus far.