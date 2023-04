Larnach went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Yankees.

Larnach crushed a 420-foot shot to center field during the sixth inning to give Minnesota a four-run advantage, which ended up being the final runs of the evening. The 26-year-old is without a multi-hit game in his past 15 contests, and he's batting .170 with a 33.9 percent strikeout rate during that stretch.