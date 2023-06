Larnach (illness) has a jersey in his locker and he could rejoin Minnesota before Sunday's game against the Guardians, Patrick Borzi of MinnPost.com reports.

Larnach is still on his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul in Buffalo, but the placement of the jersey in his locker suggests that his return is coming soon. The outfielder would be a welcome addition to a Twins' lineup that has dealt with a plethora of injuries as of late.