Larnach (lower body) is expected back in the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Larnach has been sidelined for a few days with an unspecified lower-body injury, but whatever he was dealing with appears to have subsided. He's expected to play left field Tuesday. Larnach is 1-for-5 with a single and one walk so far in two games this spring.

