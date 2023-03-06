Larnach (lower body) is expected back in the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Larnach has been sidelined for a few days with an unspecified lower-body injury, but whatever he was dealing with appears to have subsided. He's expected to play left field Tuesday. Larnach is 1-for-5 with a single and one walk so far in two games this spring.
