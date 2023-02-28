Larnach started at DH and went 1-for-3 in his spring debut in Monday's loss to Boston. He's 1-for-5 with a walk in two games this spring.

Larnach had an injury-plagued 2022 season, as he had core muscle surgery June 27 and didn't play in the majors again. He worked his way back to Triple-A during a rehab assignment but then was sidelined by a wrist injury. He'll battle for a roster spot this spring and could win a starting DH role. He could also begin the season at Triple-A, especially after the Twins added Donovan Solano to the reserve infielder mix. Larnach, a 2018 first-round draft pick, has 30-plus home run potential if he can make more contact.