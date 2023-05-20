site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Gets Saturday off
RotoWire Staff
Larnach is out of the lineup against the Angels on Saturday.
Larnach will take a seat with southpaw Patrick Sandoval on the bump for the Angels on Saturday. Kyle Garlick gets the start in right field for the Twins against Sandoval and will hit fifth.
