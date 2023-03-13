Larnach went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Sunday's spring training loss to Detroit. He's hitting .231 with a home run and a .795 OPS in five games this spring.

More importantly, Larnach looks healthy after missing time with a groin injury early in camp. With Nick Gordon (ankle) and Alex Kirilloff (wrist) looking iffy for the start of the regular season, Larnach could begin the season as the regular DH.