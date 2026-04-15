Twins' Trevor Larnach: Idle for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larnach is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
The left-handed-hitting Larnach will sit for the second time in the series while the Red Sox send another southpaw (Connelly Early) to the bump for the finale. A career .215/.276/.317 hitter against lefties, Larnach will likely continue to see limited exposure to same-handed pitching throughout the season.
More News
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Belts first home run of 2026•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Remaining out against lefty•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Sitting against lefty again•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Returning to action Friday•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Scratched with left side soreness•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Reaches pact with Twins•