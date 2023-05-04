site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Not in lineup
Larnach is absent from the Twins' lineup Thursday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Lucas Giolito has reverse splits, so the left-handed hitting Larnach will be taking a seat. Joey Gallo is in left field and Donovan Solano will cover first base.
