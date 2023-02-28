Larnach didn't play Tuesday because of a lower-body issue, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told Nick Nelson of TwinsDaily.com.
The skipper didn't have any additional details, but worth noting is that Larnach missed much of the 2022 campaign with a core injury. The hope is that Larnach will be ready to play in a few days. If healthy, Larnach should see regular playing time against righties this season between the corner outfield spots and designated hitter.
