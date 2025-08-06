The Twins scratched Larnach from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers due to left side soreness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Larnach had been slated to start in left field and bat seventh, but the Twins pulled him from the lineup about an hour before first pitch. The severity of Larnach's injury isn't yet known, but he'll effectively get two days off to heal up from the side issue, as the Twins are off the schedule Thursday before opening up a series with the Royals on Friday.